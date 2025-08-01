Conference of Speakers speaks on reported suspension of Osun Speaker

Adebo Ogundoyin, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, has reacted to reports alleging the suspension of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

The reaction of the Chairman, Conference of Speakers was contained in a statement that was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Ogundoyin described the report of Egbedun’s suspension from the body as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public

He said: “The online blog had falsely claimed that Egbedun was suspended from the Conference over alleged insubordination and abuse of office.

“There was no such suspension. No press conference was held in Ibadan or anywhere else, and no such pronouncement was made by me or any authorized representative of the Conference.”

Ogundoyin said that the Conference was a credible and transparent body that follows due process in all its dealings, including disciplinary procedures.

“Egbedun remains a respected and active member of the Conference who has not been found wanting in any way,” he said.

He said that the Conference expresses disappointment at the conduct of the online media, describing the publication as “a baseless fabrication lacking any journalistic credibility”.

The chairman of the Conference urged the media to exercise responsibility and verify claims before publishing stories capable of harming reputations and causing public confusion,

Ogundoyin further demanded a retraction and public apology from the blog, warning that the Conference may be forced to pursue legal action should the platform fail to correct the misleading narrative.

“This is a reminder that freedom of the press comes with responsibility. Fake news must be tackled with urgency,” he said.

