Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims of the gas explosion that occurred at the Conference Hotel Limited, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Two people died during the incident when a cylinder containing oxyacetylene gas exploded during routine repairs at the hotel.

Daniel, who is the promoter of the hotel, visited the bereaved families in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

In his entourage were the Chief Imam of Ijebu land, Alhaji Ayanbadejo; Gbegande of Ososa, Oba Toye Alatishe; Chief Ibukun Ojosipe; Hon. John Obafemi, Hon. Tunde Gazal and Kajiko Adesanya (an architect).

In Ijebu Ode, the former governor visited the residence of Mr Bakare (Bakky), the father of Jamiu Bakare, who passed on in the accident.

Bakare expressed his appreciation to the former governor for his deep concern and for personally coming to see him at his Ijebu Ode home.

The Chief Imam of Ijebu land prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead.

Otunba Daniel also visited parents of the other deceased victim of the explosion.

He then visited the hospital where the management of the hotel had taken injured victims to encourage them.

Incidents of gas explosion have become recurrent in the Abeokuta metropolis lately, as no fewer than five such incidents have been reported across the ancient city with many casualties.

Another gas explosion on Thursday occurred at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, leaving two people dead and others injured.

Experts say the fatal accident could be traced to adulterated oxyacetylene gas in circulation within the metropolis.

The management of Conference Hotel has called for an investigation into the suspected hazardous materials in circulation while calling on gas consumers to be more conscious.