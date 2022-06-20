Confederation of African Football Awards set to return in style

The Confederation of African Football on Sunday said the 2022 edition of its Awards will return on July 21 in Morocco.

It said in a statement on its website the Awards would be held ahead of the final match of Africa’s flagship women competition.

The competition, Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, tagged: “Morocco 2022,” is scheduled to take place between July 2 and 23, 2022.

The statement said: “The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

“In line with that, a new category of award – Inter-club’s Women Player of the Year – has been introduced following the successful roll-out of the CAF Women’s Champions League in November.”

CAF added that just like it was in previous editions, there would be several categories of awards to be presented.

These would be in addition to the coveted prizes of the Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year.

It added: “Other categories include the Inter-clubs Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.”

CAF disclosed that the winners would be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member-Associations, selected journalists, CAF Technical Study Group members and CAF Legends.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the period under review for the awards is from September 2021 till June 2022.

The previous edition of the CAF Awards was held in 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scooped the African Player of the Year’s awards for men and women respectively.