Confab: Refund Rivers State N300m hosting right, Ibas tells NBA

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retired), has called on the Nigerian Bar Association to refund the N300 million his administration paid for the hosting rights of the 2025 Annual General Conference.

The NBA had previously reversed its decision to hold the event in Rivers State, citing the declaration of a state of emergency and the collapse of democratic structures in the state as reasons for moving the event to Enugu.

In response to this development on Monday, Ibas stated, “While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association—despite its ‘principled position’—has not addressed the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.”

He added, “If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”

