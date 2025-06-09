Conductor dies as another petrol tanker crashes in Anambra

One person has lost his life following a road crash involving a petrol-laden tanker that occurred at Umuike Echem community, Nnobi, close to Nnokwa junction, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday.

According to reports, the operatives of the state fire service prevented further disaster from occurring when they responded promptly and prevented the petrol laden tanker from exploding.

One of the eyewitnesses near the scene said the driver lost control of the PMS laden truck and hit a perimeter fence as he was trying to navigate a sharp bend in the area.

He said, ”As the driver was navigating a sharp bend, he lost control of the vehicle and the petrol tanker tripped off and hit a wall perimeter fence. The content started dripping as a result of the accident, thereby posing high risk of heavy fire outbreak.

“There were two passengers in the tanker, the driver and a conductor, while the conductor fell off and died instantly, the driver sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he is receiving currently treatment.”

The Media and Publicity Unit of the State Fire Service, led by the state Fire Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Monday.

Chiketa said the fire service received the distress call on Sunday, and immediately deployed two crews of firemen from different fire stations, two firefighting trucks and other fire equipment to the scene.

He said, “The firemen of Anambra State Fire Service intervened at a scene of an accident involving a truck ladened with PMS product at Umuike Echem village, Nnobi, close to Nnokwa junction, Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

“The State Fire Service received the distress call at 0945 hours of Sunday and immediately deployed two crews of Firemen from different Fire Stations, two firefighting trucks and other fire equipment to the scene.

“It was gathered that the PMS ladened truck tripped off and hit a wall perimeter fence when the driver was trying to navigate a sharp bending, and the product started dripping as a result of the accident, posing high risk of heavy fire outbreak.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the crews of Firemen led by PFS Dike swiftly engaged in a cooling operation and successfully averted a possible inferno. The PMS product has also been successfully transloaded into another truck.

“The truck conductor lost his life on the spot, while the driver is currently responding to treatment at a hospital.”

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, the injured driver and the owners of the properties involved and advised the general public to go about their businesses of the day as the incident has been fully contained.

