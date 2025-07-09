Concerns as UAE imposes fresh travel conditions on Nigerians, bans transit visa, others

In a major policy shift, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled more stringent entry restrictions for Nigerians, including a ban on transit visa applications and new limitations on tourist visas.

As confirmed by Daily Trust, the latest directives communicated to Nigerian travel agents on Tuesday sparked concern within the travel and tourism sector.

The new development, expected to significantly reduce travel from Nigeria to Dubai—one of the UAE’s top destinations for business and leisure— now restricts Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45 from obtaining tourist visas unless they are accompanied.

This comes nearly a year after the UAE lifted a two-year visa ban on Nigerians, a move that was initially welcomed but accompanied by tight entry conditions.

Travel agents who spoke with Daily Trust confirmed that the situation is worsening with the latest visa process review.

According to the notification from Dubai immigration shared with travel agencies, transit visa applications will no longer be processed for Nigerian nationals.

The directive further stated, “For Nigeria nationals, please bear in mind that an applicant aged 18 to 45 years travelling alone is not eligible for TOURIST VISA CATEGORY.

“An applicant who is 45yrs or above must provide a Single Nigerian personal bank statement for a period of last six months, with each month’s end balance reflecting a minimum ending balance of USD 10,000 or its naira equivalent.

“Kindly note that the above points must be taken into consideration before sending your applications with other existing documents such as hotel reservation, data page, etc.”

New UAE Visa Conditions for Nigerians

Transit visa applications are no longer allowed for Nigerian nationals.

Nigerians aged 18 to 45 years are ineligible for tourist visas if traveling alone.

Applicants aged 45 years and above must provide:

A personal bank statement from a Nigerian bank for the last six months.

Each month’s statement must show an ending balance of at least $10,000 or its naira equivalent.

All existing requirements such as hotel reservations and passport data pages must still be submitted with applications.

