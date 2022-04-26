Concerned women develop action plan to facilitate peace in Plateau

Some concerned women from Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau, have developed a Local Action Plan (LAP) towards improving their participation in efforts geared towards promoting peace and security in their communities.

The meeting, held in Jos, was at the instance of an NGO, named Equal Access International.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Country Director of the NGO, Gad Shamaki, said the meeting was to develop and domesticate an action plan that would enable women participate actively in activities that would promote peace and security in their communities.

He said the action plan would improve women participation, not only in the area of peace and security, but in decision making, development and stability, among others.

”About two years ago, Riyom, with the support of UN Women, produced an action plan, and five years ago, a State Action Plan (SAP) was produced by the British Council and UN Women.

”The state action plan emanated from the United Nations Resolution 1325, which increased the participation of women in peace and security.

”Over the years, deliberate attempts had been made to increase the participation of women in peace and security nationally and globally.

”So, we are here basically to develop the local action plan in these three local government areas in order to give women a sense of belonging in terms of peace and security, governance, stability, development and what have you.

”This will improve women participation in terms of addressing critical issues that will promote equity and a progressive society,” he said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the state, Rebecca Sambo, described the meeting as ‘timely’.

She lauded the efforts of the organisation towards promoting the rights of women and children in the communities.

Sambo promised that her Ministry would continue to collaborate with the NGO towards ensuring that women took their pride of place in the society

The meeting was graced with religious and community leaders and government officials, among other stakeholders.