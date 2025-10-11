Concern as Ogun records over 10,000 mental health patients in six months

The Ogun State government has expressed deep concern over the increasing rate of mental health patients, saying that the state recorded over 10,000 patient visits within the first six months of 2025.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Mental Health Day, in Abeokuta, said the burden is real and growing fast.

Dr. Coker, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Oladehinde Kayode, disclosed that the data got from the four service points in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Ilaro, and Ota showed that nearly 1,000 were new patients, while others were follow-ups.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” Dr. Coker reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to making mental health services accessible, affordable, and acceptable to all residents of the state.

He said it was in line with global efforts to address mental health challenges, especially during crises and emergencies.

While noting that catastrophes and emergencies such as floods, insecurity, disease outbreaks, and natural disasters often leave behind deep psychological scars in affected communities, she added that during such crises, people face trauma, stress, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and in some cases suicidal thoughts.

She said most of those affected are unable to access care due to limited services, stigma and cost barriers.

Quoting World Health Organization, WHO, data, she disclosed that one in four people globally will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, while over 90 percent of Nigerians living with mental illness lack access to adequate care.

“Mental health is not a privilege — it is a fundamental human right. In Ogun State, the burden of mental health is real and growing.

“The top conditions were psychosis, neurosis, epilepsy, depression, and substance use disorders,” she said.

She called for collective action from all sectors of society, urging families, employers, religious leaders, and the media to support mental well-being in their communities.

“Government alone cannot solve this problem as we all need to act.

“As families, we should create safe spaces for open conversations on mental health with our relatives.

“Employers should build supportive workplaces that promote mental wellbeing. As religious and community leaders, we should use our platforms to preach compassion and access to care,” she said.

Speaking further, Dr. Coker disclosed that the state government has established community mental health hospitals in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota to enhance access to care.

She also announced the formation of the Ogun State Mental Health Action Committee, chaired by Dr. Olajide Abayomi, with 26 members drawn from various agencies in line with the National Policy on Mental Health.

The committee, she said, will embark on massive community sensitization, education, and engagement programs in the coming months to ensure that people with mental health challenges receive the support they need.

On the issue of substance abuse, she noted that the state government is partnering with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to curb drug trafficking and peddling, particularly among young people.

Dr. Coker also highlighted government efforts through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to keep youths productively engaged, encouraging those out of school or unemployed to learn vocational skills and participate in sports — both aimed at preventing involvement in drug abuse and other social vices.