CoNAPA: Australia Premier congratulates Nigerian Community, Association 

West Australian Premier, Hon. Mark McGowan has congratulated the Australian Nigerian Community and the Nigerian Association of Western Australia on the significance of its newly inaugurated leadership forum – CONAPA.

The Premier in a press statement reiterated his government’s commitment to a State where everyone has strong sense of belonging, can participate fully and achieve their goals and expressed delight that Western Australia will host the CoNAPA headquarters.

As a peak leadership body of Nigerian Australians and persons with Nigerian heritage and ancestry in Australia, CONAPA comprises of 17 Council members represented by the Presidents and Vice Presidents of Nigerian national associations from all Australian States and Territories. The Chairperson thanked Council members for their support, collaboration and visionary leadership in establishing CoNAPA. The object, mission statement and vision of CoNAPA can be found on.

Ambassador Anderson Madubike, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific also expressed delight at the inauguration of the forum which is aimed at fostering the unity and growth of Nigerians living in Australia.

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was delighted by the inauguration and urged CoNAPA to work collaboratively in the best interest of Nigerians in Australia. She reiterated her commitment and the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria in supporting Nigerians in the diaspora which was the idea behind NIDCOM it.

Chairperson of CoNAPA and the Nigerian Association of Western Australia (NAWA), Dr. Pedus Eweama, thanked the Premier for his message of goodwill, strong leadership and remarkable embrace of multiculturalism. He also thanked the Nigeria High Commission and NIDCOM for their messages of support and expressed optimism that CONAPA will strengthen collaboration between Nigerian national associations in Australia and enhance a platform for engagement with Australian and Nigerian governments in matters that affect Nigerians living in Australia.

Meanwhile, CoNAPA has urged President Mohammadu Buhari to avoid partisan entreaties to interfere in 2023 general elections, but to do all he can as the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by allowing the will of the people to prevail during the forthcoming elections. The council also wishes to reiterate its support for diaspora voting and urges the national assembly to do everything within their powers to give diaspora Nigerians full sense of citizenship.

With the formal inauguration, CoNAPA is set to consolidate its efforts in working with various national associations in Australia, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) Australia, Australian and Nigerian governments to ensure that the interests of Nigerian Australians and persons living in Australia with a Nigerian heritage are advanced.

The statement was jointly signed by: Dr. Pedus Chidiebere Eweama, NAWA Chairperson, Dr. Remi Yusuf, NSV President, Blessing Agada , NCAQ President among others.