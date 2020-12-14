Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, says the introduction of Computer Based Testing (CBT) for intending applicants for driver’s licence will ensure standard driving licence processing.

Oyeyemi spoke on Monday in an address during FRSC 2020 National Driving School Training of FRSC Academy, Udi near Enugu, where no fewer than 300 proprietors and instructors of driving schools within six states are currently participating.

Oyeyemi, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Shehu Zaki, said: “One of the giant steps taken by the corps is the revamp of the Driving Schools Standardisation Programme (DSSP) portal to version 2.0 which will soon be inaugurated immediately this training.

“And the introduction of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for intending applicants as part of the processes of obtaining fresh drivers licence in the country.

“The new CBT portal of drivers’ training, which already will have interface with the revamped DSSP portal, is designed in such a way that it will improve on our processes and ensure that best acceptable practices are allowed.

“It is in view of the foregoing that this workshop, aside from reiteration of the concept of the DSSP and theory and practice of driving instruction, will also introduce participants to the new components of the driving school curriculum’’.

Oyeyemi noted that a well coordinated, streamlined and standardised processes and procedures of obtaining driver’s licence would help to achieve the major aim of reducing road traffic crashes nationwide.

Speaking, Jide Owatunmise, National President, Driving School Association of Nigeria, lauded the FRSC for the initiative for the training and retraining of proprietors and instructors of driving schools as well as the introduction of new technology.

“My association will step down the training; so that members that did not make it to the training can benefit and key-in into the new technology introduced by the FRSC,’’ Owatunmise, who is also a proprietor of a driving school, said.

Matthew Amor, Commander, Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA), said that the new initiative and technology would enhance safety on roads as well as inculcate positive driving habit among motorists.

“With this laudable move, in the next five years and beyond; I believe we will have better quality drivers and those that can clearly interact with road signs and drive with more caution,’’ Amor said.

Earlier, Kalu Ogbonnaya, FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, said that the training, which would last for two days, had proprietors and instructors of driving schools from the five South-East States and Benue State in attendance.

Ogbonnaya said that the participants at the training would be issued certificate at the end; while for the proprietors of driving schools, the certificate would be necessary to revalidate their operational licence for their schools.