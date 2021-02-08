The Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Chille Igbawua, on Monday warned foreign companies to desist from the practice of enslaving and maltreating Nigerians, saying that industrial slavery will no longer be tolerated.

Igbawuan gave the warning when a delegation of Pan-Africa United Youth Developments Network, led by its president, Habib Muhammed, visited his office in Abuja to complain about the maltreatment of Nigerians by some foreign companies in the country.

He said the complaints were becoming unbearable and that because of the magnitude of the problem, he would not allow only the PCC state commissioners to handle the matter, but would also swing into action in bringing justice to the people.

He said: “We have labour laws in Nigeria for goodness sake and we also have industrial standards.

“People working in various industries, depending on the kind of work, are entitled to good working conditions and are also entitled to minimum conditions of service.

“The law is very clear on the issue of casualisation of labour and that is why I will like to commend you once again.

“Somebody must voice out for them, so I want to commend you for that because of the steps you have taken.

“We cannot subject ourselves to foreign investors.

“We are independent.

“We are proud Nigerians and our resources cannot be used to enslave us again.

“We will ensure that going forward the conditions of service in those two industries and others are brought to conform with the laws of this country.

“I want to encourage you that whatever you have done is a great national service.

“I also assure you of our collaboration.

“You can count on us anytime that you have any information.”

Earlier, Muhammed had expressed their concern, particularly on BN Ceramics Nigeria Limited in Kogi State, over alleged injustice and other irregularities the company visited on Nigerian youths, whom they engaged as factory workers.

He called on the Federal Government to look into the alleged slavery and injustice meted out on the youths by the management of BN Ceramics Nigeria and others.