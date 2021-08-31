Company to generate 10 megawatts from wastes in Kano

The Chief Operating Officer of Capegate Investment Limited, Alhaji Bello Abba-Yakasai, has said that the company plans to generate 10 megawatts of electricity from wastes in Kano.

Abba-Yakasai made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the company’s investment plan, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the company would set up three wastes conversion industries in 2022 to generate power and produce fertilizer.

“Next year, we will generate 10 megawatts of electricity and in the next five years will yield to 150 megawatts for Kano and Jigawa.

“We intend to establish three major industries; one is what we call a transfer station where all the wastes which include, plastic, metals and aluminum among others, will be sorted.

“The waste sorted out will be recycled or transformed into other products.

“The next phase is the diversification industry, where we turn the non-usable materials into gas to power our turbine and provide electricity.

“Under this industry, we hope to generate 10 megawatts by next year.

“The third industry is the fertilizer industry. Food wastes and bio-wastes would be turned into organic fertilizer which is safer health wise on crops and human consumption.

“The fertilizer produced will be easier to absorb into the soil and has no harzadous side effects on consumers of the farm produce.”

He added that the company would also refine human wastes and turn it into fertilizer and gas for cooking.

“Farmers use human faeces on their farms in its raw form which results to cholera, typhoid and other diseases; we will process it to eliminate these dangers,” Abba-Yakasai stated.