Commuters face hard times as commercial drivers stay off roads in Lagos 

Some commuters in Badagry and its environs Monday morning stranded as commercial bus drivers embarked on an indefinite strike, alleging arbitrary collection of levies from them by officials of Lagos State Motor Parks and Garage Management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored bus stops in Badagry reports that commuters were seen waiting for buses to convey them to different destinations without success.

NAN reports that at the popular roundabout in Badagry, many residents going to Ojo and other places returned due to lack of commercial buses to convey them.

A staff of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Badagry, Idowu Jimoh, told NAN that he had waited for close to two hours at the roundabout for a bus to convey him to his office in Lagos.

He appealed to the Lagos State government and aggrieved transporters to resolve the issue amicably for peace to reign.

Jimoh lamented when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, so it is the masses that are suffering for what they don’t know.

NAN reports that the situation was the same at Mowo bus stop, MTN bus stop, Ibile bus stop, Magbon bus stop, Churchgate and Agbara,

At Mowo bus stop, tricycles, known as Keke Maruwa, and commercial motorcycles were on ground to convey stranded commuters to their various destinations.

Elizabeth Ojo, a foodseller who was going to the market, said the tricycle drivers had increased the transport fare by 50 per cent due to the strike by the commercial bus drivers.

Ojo urged the government to meet the people and resolve it before it went out of hand.

Meanwhile, Taofeek Hassan, the Assistant Secretary, Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria, told NAN in a telephone interview that commercial bus drivers would not go back to work unless government intervened.

According to him, the bus drivers left the road because of extortion of their people by the park managers.

“When National Union of Road Transport Workers was created, the union was created to represent the commercial bus drivers, but now, things have changed,” he said.

According to him, the park managers were eating fat on commercial drivers who were working daily but had nothing to show for all their works.

“So, we left the road because we don’t want their troubles. The government should listen to us, we don’t want them on our road again,” he said.

He said that the association had given them more that seven days notice, adding that they should have resolved the matter before they started the strike.

Hassan urged the commercial bus drivers to sit at home and avoid trouble with the park managers who, he alleged, were moving from one bus stop to another looking for trouble. NAN