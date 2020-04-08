Community transmission of COVID-19 rising in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has said there is a rise in the cases of community transmission of the Coronavirus Disease in the country, with fewer imported cases.

This was stated by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during a news briefing on Wednesday.

Aliyu said all public and private health care institutions should look out for patients presenting unusual respiratory tract infections, especially those that “cannot be explained.”

He said such symptoms have become an important indicator for testing for coronavirus infection.

He said: “More of our cases are now community-linked.

“We are having fewer cases that are linked to travel abroad or contact with people who have been abroad.

“Our health care services need to look out for this alert.

“At the same time, I would like to encourage the public, those that have suspicion that they have symptoms related to coronavirus, not to be afraid but to seek testing and treatment.

“In the vast majority of cases — more than at least 80 per cent of cases of coronavirus infection — most people will have mild or moderate symptoms and will be well.

“But in a small minority of cases, particularly those are susceptible or at high risk for severe illness such as those with underlying medical conditions and those that are immunosuppressed or those that are elderly, particularly above the age of 70, they could end up with very severe disease.”