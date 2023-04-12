Community seeks National Assembly’s intervention in return of Wayas’s corpse

The South South Community in the Federal Capital Territory has urged the National Assembly to intervene in the return and burial of the remains of the former President of the Senate, Joseph Wayas.

Wayas, who was Senate President from 1979 to 1983, died on November 30, 2021 at a London hospital at the age of 80.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reports that his corpse is still in a London hospital morgue.

The request for the intervention of the National Assembly in retrieving the remains was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Dickson Omoregie, President of the community in the FCT on Wednesday in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The statement said: “The Leadership and Trustees of the South-South Community in the FCT are concerned over the continued keeping of Wayas’ body in a UK morgue.

“The South-South community is deeply saddened over this development and has therefore, solicited the action of the NASS towards the evacuation and burial of the late former Senate president.

“The community is using this medium to appreciate the senate for its anticipated show of commitment towards the burial of the late senate president, 14 months after.”