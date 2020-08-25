The Community Policing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force have continued to receive commendable support from Governments, Corporate Bodies and Private Individuals as the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has received three operational vehicles donated by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited.

The vehicles were presented to Adamu on Tuesday, a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, said.



The vehicles, Innoson G12 Series, consisting of the Single Cabin Pick-up Truck MSI, Double Cabin Pick-up Truck MSII and the SUV MSIII, were presented by Jonas Maduabuchukwu Ojukwu on behalf of Chief Innocent I. Chukwuma and the Management of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited in furtherance of their Corporate Social Responsibility, community support and other efforts directed at making the country peaceful, safe and secure.

The IGP, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, expressed his appreciation to Chukwuma and the Management of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited for their kind gesture towards the Force.

Adamu noted that with public support of this nature, the Nigeria Police Force will no doubt be able to meet its operational and infrastructural needs in combating crimes and criminality in the country.

He enjoined other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.