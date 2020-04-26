The Commissioner, Jigawa State Police Command, Usman Gomna, says the newly recruited 345 constables in the state will be posted to their respective Local Government Areas.

In statement in Dutse on Sunday by the Spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, Gomna said the move was aimed at strengthening Community Policing as the new recruits would work in their immediate communities.

He said the 345 constables were part of 10,000 recruits recently enlisted by the Federal Government across the nation.

He said: “Jigawa State Police Command received over 345 newly posted police constables from Bauchi, Jos and Sokoto Police Training Schools.

“They were all posted to their states of origin after mandatory six months training at various Police Training Schools in the country.”

The Jigawa State police boss said the constables were being posted back to their respective LGAs of origin based on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Jinjiri added that the CP warned the new recruits to always work in a professional way devoid of human rights violation, adding that any misconduct by the officers would not be condoned.

According to him, the CP further directed that the recruits be exposed to real police duties.