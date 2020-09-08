Tension is currently high in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State as military personnel allegedly invaded Kuduku Community in the early hours of Monday, who molested women and children and whisked away four of the family members.

This unexpected invasion by armed uniformed men may not be unconnected with land issues, which the community claimed have been cultivating from time immemorial, until recently their counterparts, Alago, started raising grouse to name some as indigenes and settlers dichotomy.

Our Correspondent reports that the inhabitants of Kuduku, who are predominantly Tiv, alleged that the authority of the local government may have instigated the unwarranted invasion to hatch its plans to forcefully confiscate their farm lands.

In a letter of complaint, written by the community leaders: Augustine Kuza (08103810800) and Benjamin Orjime (07067488223), and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, in respect to the invasion, alleged that the armed men were acting on the order of one Joseph Osheka (MOI OF KEANA), ONE ALHAJI BALA AND OTHERS

The letter read in parts: ”We write to formally complaint of the invasion of Kuduku Community by some armed persons suspected to be acting on the orders of Mr. Joseph Osheka (Moi of Keana), one Alh. Bala and others, all of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The incident occurred today Monday 7th September, 2020 at about 7:45am.

“On the fateful day, some Alago youths numbering four (4) came and started taking measurement of some farm land belonging to some indigenous Tiv farmers of the community, claiming they were acting for the people mentioned above.

“On sighting them, owners of the farmlands approached them in a peaceful manner demanding to know why they were trespassing into their farmlands that are even cultivated and in the process resulted to exchange of words and the people then left with a threat to mobilize and come back.

“Surprisingly Sir, few hours later, the Alago youths came back to the community in company of some heavily armed men dressed in military uniform and invaded the community. They manhandled some members of the community, including women and children where four (4) members of the community were whisked away in the process and since then, the affected persons have not been seen by their family members.

‘

“As if that was not enough, the said Alago youths again mobilized in an increase number and came back for the third time within the same day of the incidence with dangerous weapons and attacked the community, forcing inhabitants to flee for their dear lives, leaving their property at the mercy of the invaders.

“They also threatened to unleash move mayhem should they talk about ownership of land in the area. According to them, all the lands in Keana Local Government Area belong to the Alago people and that the Tiv people have no right of land ownership.

“As peace loving people, we appeal to you to use your good office and intervene urgently to prevent further breakdown of law and order and possible escalation of the crisis situation as the invaders have threatened to carry out more attacks on the community.”