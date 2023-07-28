Community media monitoring initiative, Southwest Echoes, debuts in Ogun 

828 828

In a bid to enhance the quality and timely reporting of events in rural communities across the South-west region, Southwest Echoes, a prominent media organisation has introduced the “Southwest Rural Media Monitoring Initiative”

According to its Editor, Toki Olugbenga, during a news conference in Odeda, the primary objective of the initiative is to focus on the underreported and underserved areas in the South-western part of the nation.

Toki emphasised that rural communities are seldom acknowledged except in instances of large-scale violence or high-profile politicians’ visits during election campaigns.

“It never fails to amaze me that election materials can reach these rural communities, but essential developmental projects hardly do,” Toki stated.

READ ALSO:

University staff stage protest over four years of unpaid salaries

University appoints former Edo NUJ Chairman as spokesman

Rewane backs subsidy removal, seeks proper utilisation of funds

“A significant portion of our agricultural produce originates from these rural communities, yet due to inadequate road networks, a considerable amount of it goes to waste on the roads, leading to a reduction in farmers’ income.

Unfortunately, mainstream media seldom highlights these issues.”

In addition to this, Peter Oyewole, the initiative’s program manager, disclosed plans to collaborate with various Community Development Associations (CDA), Community Development Councils (CDCs), traditional rulers, and concerned residents of the rural areas.

Through this Southwest Rural Media Monitoring Initiative, Southwest Echoes is dedicated to shedding light on the untold stories of these remote communities, giving them a voice and ensuring their concerns are brought to the forefront of public discourse.