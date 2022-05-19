Community leader, two others docked for alleged intimidation

A community leader and two others were on Thursday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Abuja for alleged criminal intimidation of residents.

The police charged Al-hassan Musa, Ismaila Mohammed and Kabiru Yunsa, all of Anagada village, Abuja.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainants, Abdulkadri Musa and two others, residents of Anagada village, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on May 14.

Ogada said that around noon, the defendants and 50 others now at large, attacked the complainants in their houses with logs of wood, knife and other dangerous weapons.

He said that the complainants sustained injuries and received treatment in the hospital.

Ogada also alleged that the defendants followed the complainants to the hospital to beat them again.

He told the court that the defendants also threatened to kill the complainants.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 397 and 247of the Penal Code.

However, the defendants who spoke in Hausa, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Sulyman Ola, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N200,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Ola ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must produce reliable means of identification

He adjourned the case until June 2 for hearing and or report of settlement.

