Community leader hails, tasks Sanwo-Olu on rail lines, transport unions

In a gesture of gratitude, the Baale of Karaole Ojokoroland, Olayinka Dada Cole, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the recently inaugurated Blue and Red Lines Rail Projects in the State.

He said the development in Lagos now is a fulfilment of the vision of late Lateef Jakande and President Bola Tinubu.

The Baale spoke in a letter addressed to Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, titled: “Well Done Mr. Governor.”

The community leader equally charged the governor to take a bold step in the regulation of transport operations as well as the activities of the transport associations in the state to ensure Lagos maintains the image of megacity that it has been given.

Also Read:

Highlighting the benefits of the Blue and Red Lines as including reduction of traffic and unauthorised stoppage, Cole advised the governor to deploy resources, strategies and policies to ensure the tempo to achieve the greater Lagos is not maligned

The letter read: “The quiet wind of change that is currently blowing across the length and breadth of Nigeria cannot at all be overlooked, hence the sincere need to bring to fore event as they gradually unfold in Lagos transport sector vis-à-vis the role which rail transportation plays in the overall struggle to free Lagos, the Mega City of embarrassing and wasteful man-hour loss and avoidable traffic congestions.

“Your Excellency, as a keen watcher of event and a Traditional Leader in our dear state, I thank God for His Grace on you and your administration for bringing to fruition the efforts and vision of our past leaders as envisaged by Late Pa Lateef Jakande to the courage of the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was the Executive Governor of Lagos state in your own time.

“It is therefore encouraging that your Excellency has taken the bull by the horn in the dire need to free Lagos of traffic congestion occasioned by inadequate and effective networks and unenforced /robust traffic or transport laws for a state that is constantly developing on a daily basis.

“What entails in many developed and advanced countries and cities can actually happen in our dear Lagos if your excellency could sustain the tempo of your hard work through more deployment of resources, interest and strategy on the challenges at hand.

“While work should be sustain to ensure the effective management and maintenance of the blue line rail till it reaches it planned destination, enough work should be done to complete the massive road network in that axis with the attached BRT lanes With the commissioning of the Red Rail commercial line, your Excellency have succeeded in opening window where the much talked Greater Lagos that is Rising could be viewed.

“Apart from the huge resources the state stands to benefit in the operations of the rail networks, the massive numbers of people that the rail will be moving from one end of the state to the other without any interference, traffic or unauthorized stoppage truly deserve to be applauded and celebrated.

“By the full operation of the rail lines, I believe many roads will be relieved but the state needs to be proactive in the new ongoing work which urgently requires the conclusion of works for the start of the 4th mainland bridge and the rehabilitation (and in some areas complete reconstruction) of existing road networks across the state.

“Your Excellency, the time has come for the government of Lagos State to clearly draw the lines for all existing or approved transport Associations in their operations.

“It is time for the transport Associations to be fully involved in the struggle to free Lagos of traffic Monsters by discouraging illegal parkings, illegal stopping and unauthorised/artificial bottle necks on the roads.

“Lagos needs to add teeth to its existing road traffic laws so as not to allow saboteurs and fifth columnists ruin the ongoing efforts to make Lagos State a truly safe place for both settlers and visitors alike.

“As done on the corridor of the blue rail line, enough cross over pedestrian bridges should be erected at various strategic locations on the Red Line corridor so as to safeguard it from vandals, and those who see the lines as their bed rooms and toilets.

“Your Excellency, You deserve commendations for your works and I applaud your courage in maintaining the tempo of work in Lagos State by ensuring the peace in the Center of Excellence is maintained.”