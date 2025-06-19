Community kicks in South Africa as Nigeria is abducted

The Nigerian Community in South Africa (NICASA) has raised concerns over the alleged abduction of a Nigerian businessman, Silas Ani.

The Nigerian businessman was reported to have been allegedly abducted by Xolani Khumalo and Moja Love TV crew in South Africa.

The President-General of NICASA, Frank Onyekwelu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), demanding answers and clarification from the South African authorities.

The president-general said Ani, a Nigerian businessman in Springs, Johannesburg, was allegedly abducted on April 24.

He also expressed concerns over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

Onyekwelu said: “Ani, who hails from Agbaogwugwu, in Enugu State was among many Nigerians intercepted by Xolani Khumalo and Moja Love TV (A TV show crew affiliated to DStv), while carrying out their daily business activities.

“Many of them were beaten, abused inhumanly and flogged while lying on the bare floor.

“Some were taken to certain secluded areas for torture, including Ani.

“After a while, some were released after they were brutalised, with wounds on their bodies.

“Ani was not released.

“The Nigerian community in Springs outraged and opened a case demanding for the whereabouts of Ani.”

The NICASA boss explained that measures have been taken to consult a Nigerian owned law firm: “Tony Okorie Attorneys,” to assist the community in pursuing the matter at the Johannesburg High Court.

Onyekwelu said that although the matter was struck off the roll, to provide room for more evidence, the defendants had denied being involved in the abduction.

He said: “The team of Tony Okorie Attorneys with the advocate representing the case at High Court level argued the matter gallantly with stronger evidences gathered.

“The case was postponed for review by another senior judge before final judgement will be given.”

He decried a developing situation where two Nigerians: Taiwo Raji and Yemi, were allegedly killed in Pretoria, saying the suspected killer received bail from the police custody and may not be found again.

The two deceased left behind two South African wives and six children, among other relatives and family members.

Onyekwelu added: “Mr. Babatunde, a brother to the two deceased, is struggling to come to terms with how easily the suspect was granted bail, knowing he might not show up during the next hearing in court.

“The Nigerian mission and Consulate have been informed about these incidents and are working together with IPID to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.

Also Read

“NICASA wishes to draw the attention of the Nigerian Senate and the Presidency to urgently intervene in the many killings of Nigerians in South Africa before the community resolves to jungle justice.

“Many Nigerians either lost their lives while in police custody or their cases are still being investigated without any proven trial in the court of law.

“To what end shall this injustice, bias, hatred, and brutal violence continue?

“Our lives matter.”

Onyekwelu urged Nigerians in South Africa to continue to be law abiding and go about their businesses within the confines of the law, while hoping for justice to prevail in such circumstances.

Post Views: 6