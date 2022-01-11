Community drags member to court for endangerment

Members of the Chanchangi layout area, Kaduna, on Tuesday dragged their member, Aliyu Hussai before a Shari’a court, sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for alleged endangerment.

The complainants, through their counsel, Usman Kuso said the defendant owns a cement shop in their community and has been storing heaps of sand and gravel under a high tension cable supplying electricity to the community.

“My clients appealed to Hussai to move the heaps of sand and gravel and stop storing them under the high tension wire he stopped for while but later continued.

“They wrote him a letter but still he didn’t move the items, a situation which made the representatives of the community to file a case against him in this court”, he said.

They prayed the court to compel him to move the sand and gravel away from the high tension area and stop keeping anything there henceforth.

On his part, the defendant did not deny the claim praying the court to be lenient.

The judge Malam Nuhu Falalu ordered the defendant to move the heap of sand and gravel by Wednesday.

Falalu also ordered the defendant to write a letter of apology to the community members and copy the court.

“Failure to comply with the court order will result in punishment,” the judge held.