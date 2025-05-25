Community awards N1.2b contract for education, youth development

The Board of Trustees of Anyamina-Ama Host Communities Development Trust in Kula, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers has awarded contracts worth over N1.2 billion to enhance education and youth development.

Chairman of the board, Chief Alapuye Eleki, disclosed this on Saturday in Kula while presenting a 9-month contract to eight successful indigenous contractors selected after a transparent bidding exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the contract is funded by NNPC/Newcross Joint Ventures operators of the OML-24 oil field located in Kula community.

The gesture by the companies is in fulfilment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) bordering on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities.

Eleki said that the board’s choice of project was aimed at addressing infrastructure deficit in public schools and youth unemployment.

Also Read:

He said the fund targeted the remodeling of existing public schools and construction of a new Skills Development Center as a confirmation of the company’s commitment to welfare of host community.

‘The components of the contracts awarded to eight indigenous contractors include renovation and furnishing of Community Secondary School, Kula, renovation and furnishing of State Primary School, Kula.

“Others are construction of a state-of-the-art Skills Development Centre in Kula as well as construction of Corpers Lodge and Staff Quarters covering the Secondary School’s section of the project,” he said.

According to him, the bold initiative by the board represents a landmark collaboration with the operating oil companies since the passage of the PIA.

He said that the project would set a positive precedence worthy of emulation when completed.

Responding, Enya Ojiji, Operations Manager, Newcross Exploration and Production Company Limited, on behalf of the companies, promised to prioritise welfare of the host communities in line with the company’s growth.

He also urged project managers and the community representatives to effectively monitor the execution of the contracts to ensure timely and quality job delivery.

The Paramount Ruler of Kula Kingdom, King Kroma Eleki, commended the board and the companies for effective stakeholder collaboration.

He applauded them on project choices, which he said, would enhance education and the welfare of the people.

He, however, warned contractors against project abandonment and misappropriation of funds.

The paramount ruler also urged the youths and residents to continue to safeguard critical national assets in the interest of peace and development.

Post Views: 23