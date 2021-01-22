At least 10 Community Development Associations in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State have petitioned Ikeja Electric Plc over outrageous estimated billings.

The CDAs are also outraged at the alleged fraudulent activities of Ikeja Electric’s officials and the non-supply of pre-paid meters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the petition, the CDAs alleged that officials of Ikeja Electric always threw the area into darkness anytime residents refused to buckle at their fraudulent demands.

The petition, signed by Ahmed kayode, Secretary, Progressive CDA, Oke-Olokun, on behalf of others, demanded an immediate review of bills for the area to be put at 30kw/h at the rate of N21.30k per kw/h, describing this as the true reflection of supply to the area.

The petition, dated January 18, stated that Ikeja Electric had increased the estimated billings to the communities in the past three months without improved power supply.

It stated also that the attention of Ikeja Electric had been drawn to outrageous bills in the area over several months, without any response by the distribution company.

The communities also demanded an urgent downward review of their November and December 2020 bills and requested immediate distribution of pre-paid meters to every household in the area.

It stressed: “Henceforth, billing of our members should stop until these matters are resolved.

“We invite the Audit Department of Ikeja Electric to uncover all manner of fraud in our communities by your agents.”