Communications professionals to converge for global PR meet

Nigeria’s foremost media intelligence agency, P+ Measurement Services, is set to host communications professionals around the globe to the 18th edition of its EvaluatePR.

EvaluatePR is an informative event that will bring together communications and media monitoring professionals, who will be sharing their experiences, advice, insights, and quotes on Media Measurement, Monitoring, and Evaluation.

According to P+ Measurement Services, this edition will feature public relations and measurement practitioners, including Francois Van Dyk, Head of Operations, Ornico Group, Johannesburg, South Africa; and Samuel O. Adeyemi, Lead Strategist, Media DNA, Nigeria, who together will share from their wealth of knowledge, experiences and insights to the theme of the event.

The 18th Edition of EvaluatePR is scheduled to take place on Friday, 24th September 2021, with the theme ‘Media Monitoring & Measurement: An Essential Tool in Public Relations’ between the hours of 12pm and 1pm (West African Time) on the Google Meet platform.