Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday in Osogbo said the curfew would now run between 6pm and 6am daily.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the governor had on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two communities following the violence that broke out over land dispute.

The governor, however, said the review of the curfew became necessary following the peace meeting he held with traditional rulers of the affected towns.

Oyetola said in another meeting between the traditional rulers and the State Commissioner of Police, they agreed to a peace accord and promised to talk to their subjects.

He said: “Following the peace meetings, and with the return of peace to the affected towns, the governor has approved the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew declared last Sunday to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 6:00pm to 6:00am daily, and will subsist until further notice.

“Security operatives will therefore remain in the two councils to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

“As we all know, the curfew was never declared to inflict hardship on our people in the first instance but to protect them and return normalcy to the affected communities.

“The Osun government appreciates the tradition rulers and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to Erin-Osun and Ilobu.

“We commend citizens and residents for their show of understanding and cooperation so far.

“The governor also enjoins residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking laws into their own hands.”