The Police in Adamawa State have confirmed the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with the recent communal conflicts in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Yola.

Nguroje said: “The Police Command in Adamawa wishes to inform the general public that the communal clash in Guyuk Local Government and Lafiya village in Lamurde Local Government Area resulted in loss of lives and properties.

“The command, while enforcing the law, has so far apprehended one Alhaji Halilu Lafiya and 15 others in connection with the case and investigation is still going on.

“Also, two guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from suspects.”

He called on the people in Guyuk and Lafiya communities to remain calm and continue to give useful information to the police.

Nguroje said the command would intensify its commitment to protecting lives and properties, but warned the people to stop taking laws into their hands.