The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects and recovery of dangerous weapons in connection with the recent Tigno and Wadugu communal crises in Lamurde Local Government Area.

Sulaiman Nguroje, Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Yola.

“All those arrested will be diligently investigated and prosecuted according to the law,” Nguroje said.

He said the state Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, would commence full enforcement of the curfew imposed by government in the affected villages.

Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had appealed to the people in the affected local government areas to adhere to the directives of government bordering on the curfew.

He said a task force that comprised of the police and other security operatives had been deployed to the areas to augment the efforts of the Area Commander at Numan and Divisional Police Officer at Lamurde.

Nguroje said while the command urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the curfew, it warned deployed officers and men to display high level of professionalism and operate within the confines of the law and human rights.

NAN.