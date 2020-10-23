Enyo Retail Station has said its tanker was actually set on fire at Fagba Station in Fagba area of Lagos State on October 20, 2020.

This was due to the ongoing communal clash between Hausa and Yoruba in the area, a development that has resulted in no fewer than 20 deaths and destruction of properties.

A statement from the oil company on Friday said contrary to the report by The Eagle Online, the tanker did not explode while discharging fuel but was set on fire by those involved in the communal clash.

Though The Eagle Online had initially reported that the tanker was set on fire, a source in the area disputed this.

However, Enyo said in the statement on Friday that it was investigating the incident.

It said in a statement issued on the day of the incidence on October 20, 2020: “We confirm reports on the fire incident which took place at the Enyo fuel station located at Fagba Bus Stop, Iju Road this afternoon. Preliminary information about the incident reveals that a truck which transported petrol to the station was set ablaze by angry persons in the vicinity of the station.

“Whilst an investigation has been launched to ascertain other details, we are also very happy to report that the fire was put out without any casualties recorded.

“Safety remains our priority at Enyo Retail and Supply as we operate under high safety standards to curb incidences of fire outbreaks as well as other health and safety risks from happening at any of our stations.”