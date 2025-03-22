Communal Clash: Adeleke extends curfew to Erin-Osun, time also

Following the escalation of the crisis between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun town and the time also.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, also revealed that the curfew time is now 24 hours daily.

This was as the governor directed all security agencies such as the Military, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and Amotekun among others to extend its security surveillance to the community.

Alimi said all the security agencies are to ensure strict compliance to the curfew, which is now 24 hours daily until peace is restored.

He said the imposed curfew was necessary to forestall escalation of the crisis and breakdown of law and order due to the communal clashes in the communities.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke was quoted as expressing dissatisfaction over the resurgence of the crisis in the warring communities.

The curfew on Ifon-Ilobu Communities has now been extended to Erin-Osun community until further notice.

Alimi said: “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke is saddened at the escalation of the communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“To ensure that the crisis is curbed in the environment, the Governor has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun community and the curfew time is now 24-hours daily, effective immediately (today March 22, 2025) until further notice.”

Governor Adeleke has further directed that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NDLEA, and Amotekun among others to continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance and forestall breakdown of law and order.

The statement said the governor expressed his sympathy on lives and property lost in the escalated communal crisis and assured that perpetrators will face the wrath of the law.

He said: “Osun State is a place of peace and harmony, and the government will not allow it to be truncated.

“This communal clash has to stop now, and we will ensure that it happens.

“I urge everyone to imbibe the ethos of Omoluabi and shun communal crisis, embrace peaceful co-existence as brothers and sisters.”

