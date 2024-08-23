Commotion as Supreme Court delivers judgment in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship poll dispute 

There was commotion at the Supreme Court on Friday as the apex court got set to deliver judgments in the governorship election disputes in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court had fixed today for the final judgment in the November 11, 2023 governorship elections.

The polls were conducted in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, lawyers, litigants, journalists and supporters of different candidates found it difficult to access the courtroom as police officers and private security guards from Halogen Security, restrained everyone from going into the courtroom.

NAN reports that at about 1pm, accessing the court had become difficult as many journalists were denied entrance into the courtroom.

The development resulted in commotion at the premises of the court as supporters of candidates in the elections struggled to have access into the courtroom at all cost.

NAN reports that a five-member panel of the court is presided over by Justice Garba Lawal.

The panel is to deliver judgment in the petitions filed by the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva; Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu; and Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate in Kogi State, by 2pm.

They are challenging the election victory of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State (PDP), Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (APC) and Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State (APC).

