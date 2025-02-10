Commotion as 2Face appears at Edo Assembly amidst dating speculation with lawmaker + Video

The Edo State House of Assembly witnessed a mild commotion on Monday morning following the appearance of Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2face or 2baba, at the House session.

The successful musician is rumoured to be romantically involved with a member of Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

The lawmaker has since denied the allegations through her spokesperson, Eseosa Okundia.

A statement by Okundia dismissed the rumour as “false and baseless” and “fallacy at its peak”.

In what seems like a confirmation to the news, the music icon was spotted at the Edo State Assembly on Monday morning.

The singer’s presence immediately threw the assembly into commotion, forcing him to put his face down.

At the time he was seated at the assembly’s gallery, Edo lawmakers had not begun sitting.

Authorities later managed to restore order in the assembly.

This development is coming days after 2Baba announced his separation from his longtime partner Annie Idibia nee Macaulay.

The 49-year-old announced the end of his marriage to Annie last month, saying: “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed for divorce.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence.”

