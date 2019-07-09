The committee set up to investigate the July 2 fire that gutted some sections of Glory FM 97.1, Bayelsa government-owned station, has accused the General Manager, Dr John Idumange, of preventing it from carrying out its duty.

A member of the committee told the News Agency of Nigeria on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday that Idumange denied them access to the studio and other parts of the station affected by the fire.

He said that preventing them from having access to the facility forestalled the commencement of their work at the station on Monday.

Marshall Idolo, the Acting Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Information and Chairman of the committee, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with NAN.

Idolo said that the committee’s job had been temporarily put on hold and that they were awaiting further directives from the commissioner.

He said: “Our Committee was resisted and prevented from carrying out its fact finding assignment and inspection at the scene of the fire.

“So we withdrew and returned. We are waiting for the commissioner to give us further directives on the way forward.”

Meanwhile, the station, which stopped transmission in the wake of the fire, resumed test transmission on Monday.

NAN reports that the fire destroyed the station’s studios and broadcast equipment.

Idumange had alleged sabotage by some staff but the labour unions described the allegation as premature and prejudicial to the ongoing investigations.

Reacting to the allegation that he obstructed the committee’s assignment, Idumange said that the committee lacked the power to carryout out the investigation.

He said that he had constituted another committee to conduct the investigation into the fire.