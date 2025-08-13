Committee of Vice Chancellors appoint FUTA VC, others into positions 

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CVCNFU) has appointed the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, as Alternate Chairman and named others into key positions.

The Director, Directorate of Corporate Communications of FUTA, Adegbenro Adebanjo, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

The appointments were announced during a special meeting of the CVCNFU held on August 8, 2025.

The meeting also witnessed the formal transition of leadership as Professor Tanko Ishaya, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, assumed the position of Chairman, CVCNU Federal Universities, following the completion of tenure by Professor Sagir Abbas, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

The new leadership composition for the CVCNU Executive Board is as follows:

Professor Lawrence Ezemonye – Vice-Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada – Chairman, CVCNU.

Professor Tanko Ishaya – Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos – Chairman, CVCNU Federal Universities.

Professor Adenike Oladiji – Vice-Chancellor, FUTA – Alternate Chairman, CVCNU Federal Universities.

Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello – Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Ojo – Chairman, CVCNU State Universities.

Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Johnson Agboola – Vice-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University – Alternate Chairman, CVCNU State Universities.

Professor Kabiru Adeyemo – Vice-Chancellor, Lead City University – Alternate Chairman, CVCNU Private Universities.

The CVCNU Secretariat has extended its warm congratulations to Professor Oladiji and the other newly appointed leaders as they assume their roles in steering the affairs of Nigerian Universities towards excellence.

Speaking on the development, Oladiji expressed her gratitude for the confidence reposed in her by her colleagues and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the objectives of the Committee and the Nigerian University system at large.

