Commissioning of 1st Phase of Lagos-Calabar Highway: A primrose kept, by Owaikhena Osikhekha

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, dignitaries from the government circle and captains of industry joined President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate section one of the first phase of the 750 kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. This section stretches from Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island to Eleko Village Areas in the Lekki Peninsula, Lagos. The highway project spans the coastal areas of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States. This ambitious road project represents a crucial step in Nigeria’s efforts to enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

Those who witnessed the event couldn’t help but praise the quality of the job delivered so far by the contractor, Hitech Construction Company Limited.

No wonder President Tinubu was full of praise for the company. According to him, Hitech has shown that Nigerian firms can perform to world standards and achieve excellence in infrastructure delivery The President was particularly pleased with the fact that the highway was constructed using the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement, thereby assuring durability. The President also used the occasion to acknowledge the role of Engr Ronald Changoury in halting the advance of the Atlantic Ocean and salvaging Victoria Island and Ikoyi

Credit also goes to the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, for his commitment to the project and others under his jurisdiction. On several occasions, he led journalists to inspect the progress of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. Sometimes, Nigerians wonder where he gets the energy to inspect the numerous projects across the country.

The commissioning of section one of the First Phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was symbolic. It was meant to show Nigerians the commitment of the government and the contractor to the project, the quality of the job being executed and what they should expect next, and above all ,to prove the naysayers and the doubting Thomases wrong.

It might interest you to know work is also ongoing simultaneously at the Calabar end of the highway project. Nigerians should have trust in this project, the government, and the contractor executing it. Together, we will win.

. Osikhekha is a Public Affairs Analyst.

