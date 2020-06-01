Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed members of his inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, who came in contact with late Dr. Solomon Ogunji to undergo test and self-isolate.

The directive was contained in a statement by Chief Okeiyi Kalu, Abia State Commissioner for Information.

Ogunji was the Commissioner for the Environment before his death on May 24.

Kalu said the family of the late former commissioner, suspected to have died of hypertension on May 24, was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.

He said the governor has advised Abia State Executive Council members who had contact with Ogunji, before his death, to also observe self-isolation until they had been tested for the virus.

He said: “Governor Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his cabinet members, including the Deputy Governor, to do.

“We wish to call on all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease.”