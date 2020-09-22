Delta State Government has advised JSS3 students to take advantage of the Tele-Class education programme introduced by the state to prepare and excel in the coming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Patrick Ukah, the state Commissioner for Education gave the advice while monitoring the BECE, on Tuesday in Asaba.

Ukah urged the students to avoid examination malpractice and any act that could affect their future negatively.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme, tagged “Delta State Tele-class”, in partnership with the state Ministry of Information, is a television and radio open distance learning programme.

“The programme is for students preparing for 2020 BECE and WASSCE/NECO examinations to ensure their learning do not stop during this period of schools’ closure due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“The programme is aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Asaba from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Warri television and radio stations from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Bridge Radio, Asaba from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and Crown FM, Warri from 2.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.

While expressing optimism that the students would perform well in the examination, Ukah said that so much had been done by the Okowa administration to give the education sector a facelift in the state.

The commissioner said that all necessary COVID-19 preventive materials had been provided for state schools in line with the stipulated guideline.

He enjoined the students to always put on their face masks.

NAN reports that schools visited include West-End Mixed Secondary School and Government Model Secondary School, Asaba.

Others were St. Mulumba Secondary School, Bright Stars International School, All Saint Secondary School, Creative Field College and Good News Secondary School.