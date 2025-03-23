Commissioner urges Lagos principals to improve WASSCE results

Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has urged principals to develop strategies for improving students’ performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Commissioner, Tolani Alli-Balogun, made the call in a statement on Sunday by Kayode Sutton, Deputy Director, Public Affairs.

Alli-Balogun expressed disappointment with students’ performance in the previous WASSCE and other external examinations, encouraging principals to find innovative ways to reverse the declining trend.

During strategic meetings across the six education districts, the Commissioner voiced concern that in spite of heavy investment in education, student outcomes in external exams remain poor.

“I expected students’ performance to improve, not decline, given the substantial resources allocated to education,” Alli-Balogun stated during the discussions.

In a swift response to the situation, Alli-Balogun called for only high-achieving students to be promoted to terminal classes, aiming to improve academic standards.

According to him, this measure intends to halt the mass-promotion of students, a practice that has failed to produce positive results in recent years.

“This approach will motivate final-year students to work harder and strive for excellence, ultimately improving academic performance across the board,” he added.

According to him, the strategy will raise student performance and elevate the overall standard of education in Lagos State schools.

He urged prompt revival of school activities that engage students’ natural learning abilities and promote both physical and mental development.

He highlighted the need to reinstate co-curricular activities, which play a vital role in students’ holistic growth and education.

Alli-Balogun also directed schools to encourage interactive learning through hands-on activities, experiments, and projects that support the Ministry’s educational goals.

Such methods, he noted, would inspire students to learn actively, while also reviving sports and physical education to build fitness, teamwork, and discipline.

He urged students to express themselves through art, music, drama, and other creative platforms, helping them take ownership of their educational journey.

He added that schools may foster this by allowing students to lead clubs, projects, and organisations that reflect their personal interests and strengths.

Through these efforts, Alli-Balogun said students would receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in every area of life.

