The sacked Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, has spoken about his removal from office by the Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday.

Zulum, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, announced the sack on Tuesday.

Speaking with newsmen after his sack on Tuesday, Kwara-Bura said: “Contrary to speculations that my appointment was terminated due to political reasons, this is not true.

“The decision did not come to me as a surprise because I did not appoint myself in the first place and I believe that someone else has the right to be appointed by the governor as he pleases.

“I do not believe that this is political or anything to do with my role in the COVID-19 team as being speculated because I am a professional medical personnel and I will continue to play vital role in the administration of good health in Borno State.”