The Kaduna State Government has denied that some Kano traders were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for of Internal Security and Home Affairs, spoke on the development in a statement on Thursday.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government wishes to issue clarification on a report emerging across several blogs and websites, alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“Federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as at this time, have not reported any such incident.”

Aruwan said checks conducted so far indicated that the alleged kidnap did not occur in Kaduna State.

“The government, as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media, aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency,” he added.