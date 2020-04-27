The Kano State Government has debunked reports insinuating circulation of purported Coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kano.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had earlier raised the alarm over the circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccine and cautioned people of the state to be wary of the fake product.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who raised the alarm, said the fake vaccine is yellow in colour, which has been on sale in Kano.

In a swift reaction, Garba said there was no COVID-19 vaccine on sale in the state, adding that state government had not received report on the issue.

He said: “We have a committee dealing with drugs in the state.

“If there is any of such issue, the committee will inform us and there is no such vaccine in Kano.

“People should also disregard anyone who comes forward that they have cure for COVID-19.

“The disease has no cure for now.”

Garba added that as part of effort to curtail the spread of the disease, the state government conducted fumigation exercise in places where cases of the disease were reported to disinfect the area.

He explained that fumigation and disinfecting exercise were conducted at religious places of worship, motor parks, remand homes, densely populated settlements and other places to stem spread of the virus.

Statistics of the state Ministry of Health showed that 77 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and one death were so far recorded in the state.