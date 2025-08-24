Commissioner speaks on allegation of involvement in sale of baby for N25m

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwamkpuma, has reacted to her alleged involvement in the sale of a baby for N25 million.

The commissioner spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria following the allegation by the 37-year-old single mother of the baby, Susan Nweze, and her family.

They had alleged that her newborn baby boy was sold for N25 million by the police command, other security agencies, and the Ministry.

Nweze’s family had petitioned the Nigeria Police Force Zonal Headquarters in Enugu, Enugu State on the incident.

In a swift reaction, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of the zone invited the parties involved, including the Commissioner, who was asked to come along with the baby.

Nwamkpuma stressed that there were media reports that she was arrested and detained by the police in Enugu over the allegation.

She said she was not arrested, but only invited by the AIG to bring the baby.

She said: “The AIG saw the baby boy.

“Didn’t he?

“I will want to beg the public to believe in the Ebonyi government and the ministry.

“Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, is committed to protecting the poor, vulnerable, and the destitute children in the state.”

Nwamkpuma added that the police investigation into the alleged N25 million baby sale was ongoing.

She added: “I must tell you, however, that the baby boy in question is under the care and supervision of the ministry.

‘The people of Ebonyi should know that the present administration is for them.

“Those who cannot take care of themselves, the government is here for them.

“The poor, vulnerable and destitute persons are all protected through the ministry.”

Nwamkpuma commended security agencies for their support to the ministry, saying it had been “superb.

“I urge the public to abide by the law while giving babies for adoption.

“Always follow the due process to avoid controversy during and after the adoption.”

