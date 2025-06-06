Commissioner resigns as Gov. Eno joins APC + Letter

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, has resigned his appointment in protest after Governor Umo Eno defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Commissioner posted his resignation letter on Facebook about an hour after the governor officially announced he had left the PDP for the APC.

This was at an event in the Government House on Friday.

Eno had before now told his appointees that they should be prepared to resign from his cabinet once they are not moving with him to the APC from the PDP, the platform on which he was elected.

Ememobong said: “While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn.

“My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors.”

