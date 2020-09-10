Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has assured the residents of the state of efficient and effective policing.

The CP gave the assurance on Wednesday when Mike Umohe, the Zonal Manager of the Nigerian Postal Service, Lagos Zone, and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Command’s Headquarters in Ikeja.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The Commissioner said he had set in motion mechanisms to harness all available resources to solidify policing structure in Lagos State.

Odumosu said: “I assure you of adequate security of the postal service facilities across the 13 districts of NIPOST in Lagos.

“I promise to embrace any of your plans and other relevant ideologies that will promote robust intelligence-led and effective policing of Lagos State.”

Odumosu said the command would welcome plans and facilities that could assist the police in intelligence gathering and crime fighting within and beyond the state.