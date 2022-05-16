Commissioner of Police orders manhunt for widow’s kidnappers

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, has ordered his officers and men to launch a manhunt for the kidnappers of a middle aged widow in the state.

CP Egbuka gave the order on Sunday in Lokoja through the Command’s image maker, SP William Ovye-Aya.

This was after receiving a distress call from the family members who were worried over her abduction on Saturday morning.

The widow, Sefi Jimoh, was reportedly abducted just along the road while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, popularly called Okada, to go home after a morning prayer session at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church at Phase II in Lokoja metropolis.

Jimoh, a mother of four children, works with the state government as an Environmental Officer and is the bread winner of the family, having lost her husband some years ago.

More disturbing, the widow’s suspected kidnappers on Sunday called the family and demanded for N10 million ransom to secure her release.

But the CP, who expressed worry over the incident, also ordered for detailed investigation with a view to rescuing the widow safely from her abductors.

Egbuka said: “I hereby order for frantic effort to trace the kidnappers and secure her release as soon as possible.

“In fact, this effort is being done in conjunction with other security concerns such as hunters and vigilantes, among others, to see that she is released.

“Already, some detailed police men had visited the residence of the victim to get more facts about the incident, to boost the success of ouir investigation.

“We said it over and over again that we (Police) will not tolerate criminals and criminality in Kogi and so will go for them headlong to flush them out of the state.”