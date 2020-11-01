The Gombe State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Aishatu Umar Maigari, has lost three of her brothers to a ghastly motor accident.

Reports have it the ghastly motor accident occurred on Saturday along Gombe-Kano Road when the deceased were travelling to Kano from Gombe.

The deceased were: Usman Umar Maigari, 30; Al’amin Sani Abdulkadir, 30; and Abdulkadir Umar Maigari, 27, all of were said to be holders of Masters degrees in various fields before the accident.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was said to have received with deep sadness the death of three members of Alhaji Umaru Maigari family in the ghastly accident.

Yahaya, in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Uba Misilli, lamented the “unfortunate loss of these promising lives at a time the state is tapping into the vast potentials of its vibrant young men and women for the progress and development of the state”.

The Governor, according to the statement, said the loss was not only for their immediate family, but the state and the nation at large considering their wealth of experience in their various chosen areas of speciality.

Yahaya, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, extended his deepest condolences to their father, a seasoned administrator and elder statesman, Alhaji Umar Maigari; their sister, Commissioner of Science and Technology; and the entire members of the Umar Maigari family over the huge loss, praying Almighty Allah to comfort them and grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.

The deceased have been buried in Gombe on Sunday in accordance with Islamic injunctions, while sympathisers are visiting to commiserate with the family over the loss.

Sunday Tribune.