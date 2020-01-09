The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Oyo State, Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin, has hailed the producers of “Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio,” a magazine programme being aired on King 103.9 FM Radio located within Premier Hotel in Mokola, Ibadan, the capital city of the state.

The Professor of Statistics gave the commendation while featuring during the maiden edition of the programme aired on Tuesday between 11am and 12 noon.

Shangodoyin, while commending the producers of the educative programme specifically endorsed a segment of the radio production that searches for, identifies and selects very brilliant but indigent students in public schools that will be given semi-scholarship.

The commissioner said: “The government alone cannot do everything.

“The move by the producers of Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio to take care of our brilliant but indigent students is worthy of emulation by others.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is very much interested in public private partnership to lift the standard of education in Oyo State.”

While speaking on the steps taken so far on the government’s free education policy, Shangodoyin announced that free textbooks have been given to students of public secondary schools in the state.

He said: “We have given Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Mathematics and other textbooks.

“Yes, I can say that the process is ongoing.

“We are being slightly delayed because we are still gathering statistics to take care of primary schools.”

He also used the opportunity to announce that the process of employing new teachers in the state will start before February this year.

Meanwhile, the maiden edition of Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio also featured Evangelist Seun Awodele, the anointed presenter, who came along with the National President of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria.

While speaking after the programme, the executive producer of the programme, who is also the Publisher of Parrot Xtra Magazine and PMParrotng.com, Olayinka Agboola, expressed appreciation to all the partners who have confirmed interests in supporting the radio show.

Agboola added that others willing to partner the noble project should feel free to contact him.

The next edition of Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio will hit the airwaves next Tuesday and will run between 11am and 12 noon.