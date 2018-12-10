Commissioner cautions against politicizing Zamfara security challenges

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande, has advised politicians in the state against playing politics with security challenges of the state.

Dankande gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

He described the situation as “unfortunate and worrisome’’, saying that it was disheartening that in spite of the situation faced by the state, some politicians were using it to play politics.

According to him, some heartless politicians are using insecurity situation to campaign against the All Progressives Congress leadership in the state.

The commissioner said that the security challenges in Nigeria and Zamfara were inherited by state and Federal Government.

He called on the people to ignore the politicians, saying that they did not have Zamfara in their hearts.

He said: “The situation we are in today in this state is beyond politics; the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, has embarked on various measures to provide lasting solutions.

“Let us join hands and support the government and security operatives in tackling the dwindling security challenges facing our dear state.

“It is so embarrassing that some bad elements are contributing to banditry activities in the state.”

Dankande threatened that the state government was ever ready to deal with anybody involved in causing security challenges in the state, no matter the position of such person in the community.

He urged people of the state to continue with prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problems.

He also appealed to communities to support security agencies with information on any suspicious persons or movement in their areas.