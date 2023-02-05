Commissioner appeals for release of ecological fund in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, has appealed to the ecological office to release funds to the state for ecological and disaster management.

Udoh made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on the state’s utilisation of ecological funds.

He said that Akwa Ibom had not been receiving funds from government for multifarious ecological challenges in the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government had made several efforts to get the attention of ecological funds office but to no avail.

“We have submitted designs to that office but nothing positive has come out yet, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up,” he said.

Udoh stressed that the state government was making efforts to ensure that it would get a meaningful response from the ecological office.

He noted that ecological problems resulted from flooding, erosion and pollution.

“Erosion has not been friendly; flood has been there even though it is globally. Flood prediction level will go up this year like we have witnessed,” Udoh said.

The Commissioner added that the ecological problems facing the state were due to the peculiarity of its location in the Mangrove Savannah region.